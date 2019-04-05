Backing for Leeds United left back Barry Douglas from David Prutton

FORMER Whites midfielder David Prutton has applauded the attitude shown by Leeds United left back Barry Douglas who Prutton expects to prove a big hit once recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Leeds looked to have landed one of the bargains of the summer last July when signing Championship winning left back Douglas from Wolves for just £3m.

Douglas topped the 2017-18 Championship assists charts and laid on a peach of a cross for Luke Ayling's header in last weekend's 3-2 win against Millwall but injured his knee in the same game.

With United having used all three substitutes, Douglas battled through until the final whistle but scans revealed that the Scot had ruptured his medial ligament, with the 29-year-old now looking at between two and three months on the sidelines.

Douglas admitted back in January that his performances had not been good enough with the left back vowing to "dig deep" to rediscover his best form.

The Scot has also given honest assessments to displays on social media and the left back's approach has been applauded by Prutton who is in no doubt as to the quality of the player United signed.

Sky Sports pundit and former Whites midfielder Prutton said of Douglas: "He's come to Leeds to help them get promoted as he did with Wolves.

"I think the money that was spent on him was relatively small considering his impact last season and what he managed to help Wolves achieve.

"You wish Barry all the best and he seems to me to be a very genuine fella and a very genuine part of what Leeds United want to do.

"In the games where he has not been up to scratch he has fronted up on social media which is a different way of doing it nowadays but I have got a respect for a player that holds his hands when things haven't gone well and is ready to engage with the fans in a direct fashion.

"He's got enough balls to do that so fair play to him and I still think he will prove to be a very shrewd piece of business for Leeds because of the quality that he has got and the price that he cost.

"I'm sure he will be there with bells on in the crowd cheering them on and being a vital part of the squad rather than the actual team that is playing."