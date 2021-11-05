Whites quartet Lewis Bate, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have again all been called up by boss Andy Edwards ahead of this month's international friendly in Portugal.

The under-20s will take in the fixture at the Dr Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria on Thursday, November 11 in a 5pm kick-off.

Gelhardt was moved up to the under-21s squad from the under-20s due to injuries last month - joining team mate Charlie Cresswell in the 21s set-up - but Gelhardt is now back with the under-20s.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither player featured for the 21s last month but Bate, Drameh and Greenwood all started for England's under-20s in both of last month's Elite League games at home to Italy and away against the Czech Republic.

Bate was on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw against Italy at Chesterfield's Technique stadium, Drameh and Greenwood both involved in the build up to his strike.

Gelhardt netted a brace on his first outing for England's under-20s in the previous month's 6-1 romp at home to Romania in an international friendly.

England under-20s squad

RISING STAR: Nineteen-year-old Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate, above, is one of four Whites players in the latest England under-20s squad. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Goalkeepers: Harvey Cartwright (Hull City), Louie Moulden (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Trafford (Accrington Stanley, loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Ajibola Alese (West Ham United), Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Cody Drameh (Leeds United), Henry Lawrence (AFC Wimbledon, loan from Chelsea), Teden Mengi (Manchester United), Clinton Mola (VFB Stuttgart), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Lewis Bate (Leeds United), Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn Rovers, loan from Liverpool), James McAtee (Manchester City), Daniel Neil (Sunderland).

Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Joseph Gelhardt (Leeds United), Sam Greenwood (Leeds United), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace), Morgan Rogers (AFC Bournemouth, loan from Manchester City).

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.