'Attractive mouth watering Bielsaball' Leeds United fans react as duo claim EFL monthly accolade

Leeds United have dominated the monthly EFL Championship awards following their terrific start to the season.

Marcelo Bielsa picked up the Manage of the Month award ahead of Middlesborough boss Tony Pulis with both teams making an unbeaten start.

And striker Kemar Roofe collected the Player of the Month accolade, becoming a vocal point of the Whites' attack to score four goals in six games.

The Whites sit top of the table and are playing exciting football under their Argentine supremo as Leeds fans begin to dream that it could be their year.

Here's how they reacted to the news regarding the pair's standout awards:

ZL‏ @SupremeJansson: Attractive mouth watering Bielsaball rightfully beats horrible Pulisball.

Charlie Phillips‏ @charliechar: That’s brilliant. I want a picture of Marcelo looking begrudgingly happy with the trophy whilst looking at the floor.

chris lee‏ @chrislee12345: Very well deserved. I’m surprised they didn’t give manager of the month to Tyrannosaurus Pulis

Super_Leeds_MOT‏ @SuperLeedsUtd5: Superb stuff. Very pleased for Kemar Roofe, top lad with a first class attitude - hard work really paying off. Biesla take a bow, what a start.

Alastair Pickering‏ @AlsPickering: The Roofe The Roofe The Roofe is on

Neils Diamond‏ @NeilsDiamond: Lads, lads, lads.

LUFC Cheese Wedge‏ @Karendoobydoo: Over the moon - well deserved - same performances in September too please #MOT

Joseph Spiteri‏ @leedsjoespiteri: Wow that's what I call an achievement for the club . Well done guys.

However, it wasn't all positive, with some Leeds fans concerned believing it is a "poisoned chalice":

LUFC MoT: @LuFc___MoT: Ahhh the poisoned chalice of doom!! Excellent.

Michael Simpson‏ @Mrs1968Michael: "The EFL kiss of death but hopefully not this time around very well done to both M.O.T"