Aston Villa vs Leeds United live: First half goal and score updates from Villa Park
Leeds United visit Aston Villa this evening as the Whites resume their Premier League campaign following a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last weekend
Leeds have only recorded two wins in their last 16 games, meaning tonight’s fixture against an Aston Villa side who were just eliminated from the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage is an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
Jesse Marsch welcomes Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier back to the group this evening after the pair sat out Leeds’ Third Round tie last Sunday. Patrick Bamford is also expected to be named in Marsch’s travelling squad for the first time since late October.
Villa are currently three places and five points above Leeds in the Premier League table and drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier this season. Since then, the Villans have switched managers, parting company with Steven Gerrard and appointing Unai Emery.
Live updates, team news, build-up, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds United: Live match updates from Villa Park
37 - Gnonto using the football really well. At the heart of almost everything good that Leeds do.
35' Gnonto down the left threads it into Aaronson whose cutback is cleared for a Leeds corner.
33' Yellow for Robin Koch. Ramsey skips past him after Ayling was drawn out of position and the German clips him.
28' Bailey squanders a great chance for 2-0 by misplacing his pass across the face of Leeds' box. Runs off Struijk.
23' Short free-kick into Rodrigo's feet. Douglas Luiz pulls the Leeds man down inside the area. Game appears as though it'll carry on. Looked a penalty on the replay.
21' Well-worked free-kick routine sees Leeds win another foul, this time closer to goal. No prizes for guessing who it was chopped down. (Gnonto, it was Gnonto)
18' CHANCE! Harrison skips past one challenge, and then a second. Crosses for Rodrigo, who spins in the middle but has the shot nicked off his toe. Corner is cleared and Villa counter.