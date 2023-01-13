Aston Villa vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Villa Park
Leeds United visit Aston Villa this evening as the Whites resume their Premier League campaign following a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last weekend
Leeds have only recorded two wins in their last 16 games, meaning tonight’s fixture against an Aston Villa side who were just eliminated from the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage is an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
Jesse Marsch welcomes Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier back to the group this evening after the pair sat out Leeds’ Third Round tie last Sunday. Patrick Bamford is also expected to be named in Marsch’s travelling squad for the first time since late October.
Villa are currently three places and five points above Leeds in the Premier League table and drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier this season. Since then, the Villans have switched managers, parting company with Steven Gerrard and appointing Unai Emery.
Live updates, team news, build-up, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Aston Villa vs Leeds United: Live match updates from Villa Park
Two hours to go now, until this evening’s 8pm kick-off. That means team news in an hour. Players will be arriving at Villa Park soon.
Meslier’s back, and so is captain Cooper. Bamford returns to the travelling squad, but Luis Sinisterra is still making a comeback from his Lisfranc foot injury. Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas remain the club’s two long-term absentees.
No John McGinn, no Diego Carlos, no Ludwig Augustinsson, potentially no Matty Cash either. And definitely no Leander Dendoncker who is suspended. That’s a lot of defensive absentees.
Cast your minds back to the 2020/21 season, when newly-promoted Leeds arrived at this ground and saw Patrick Bamford net his first and only Premier League hat-trick against the Villans. Seems a long time ago now, doesn’t it?
Well, he’s back in the squad tonight, if Jesse Marsch’s pre-match press conference yesterday is anything to go by. Wouldn’t it be brilliant if he were to come on and score the winner?
We’re getting carried away.
Leeds United are back in Premier League action this evening, kicking off the weekend’s schedule with a trip to Villa Park.
It was 3-3 in this fixture last season, while the two sides drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier this campaign. Fingers crossed Jesse Marsch’s side can go one better tonight.