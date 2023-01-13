Leeds have only recorded two wins in their last 16 games, meaning tonight’s fixture against an Aston Villa side who were just eliminated from the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage is an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Jesse Marsch welcomes Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier back to the group this evening after the pair sat out Leeds’ Third Round tie last Sunday. Patrick Bamford is also expected to be named in Marsch’s travelling squad for the first time since late October.

Villa are currently three places and five points above Leeds in the Premier League table and drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier this season. Since then, the Villans have switched managers, parting company with Steven Gerrard and appointing Unai Emery.

Leeds visit Villa Park this evening (Pic: Getty)