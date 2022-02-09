Aston Villa v Leeds United team news - Adam Forshaw and Joe Gelhardt on bench for unchanged Whites

Forshaw was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 22nd minute of last month's victory at West Ham United.

The midfielder missed the following weekend's loss at home to Newcastle United and now only returns to the bench which also features Joe Gelhardt plus the returning Jamie Shackleton.

Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Dan James form the Whites front line.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shackleton is back in the squad for the first time in nearly two months having injured his Achilles in December's 7-0 hammering at Manchester City.

Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo and Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined but Firpo is expected to be back available for either Saturday's fixture at Everton or the following weekend's clash at home to Manchester United having suffered a hamstring injury in last month's victory at West Ham.

Cooper and Phillips are in the final stages of their recoveries from hamstring setbacks picked up in December's draw at home to Brentford and both are expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of March.

But the picture remains unclear with Bamford who has a foot injury, Whites head coach Bielsa revealing on Monday that the striker is not yet back jogging.

ON THE BENCH: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Sam Greenwood injured his knee during last month's FA Cup clash at West Ham and is also still out.

Charlie Cresswell is also not involved having returned from a dislocated shoulder when playing for United's under-23s against Liverpool on Monday night, the defender on for the full duration of the 3-0 win against the young Reds.

Crysencio Summerville also played and is not involved at Villa Park.

Kris Moore and Liam McCarron drop off the bench to accommodate the returns of Forshaw and Shackleton to the matchday squad.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has named an unchanged side which features Barcelona loanee and Brazil international Philippe Coutinho.

Villa are without £25m signing Leon Bailey as well as Bertrand Traore.

Bailey has only recently returned to full training after recovering from a severe thigh strain he picked up late on against Manchester City on December 1.

Traore has been on duty with fourth-placed finishers Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Mings, Cash, Ramsey, McGinn, Luiz, Watkins, Coutinho, Buendía. Subs: Olsen, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Young, Chrisene, Chambers, Ings, Hause.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Kenneh, Shackleton, Forshaw, McKinstry, Bate, Roberts​, Gelhardt.