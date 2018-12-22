Aston Villa v Leeds United: Pontus Jansson expects top-two push from hosts but backs Whites to continue fine form

PONTUS JANSSON believes Sunday's hosts Aston Villa may finish in the top two but the defender is backing his Leeds United side to continue their fine form at Villa Park

Twelve points separate the two sides with United top of the Championship following five-straight wins and Villa eighth and three points off the play-offs.

Jansson, though, is in no doubt as to the strength of Villa's squad with the Swede admitting that United are fortunate that Jack Grealish is out injured.

"It is a tough game," said Jansson.

"It is a really good team and for me one of the best teams in the league.

"I think for sure they are going to be top six, maybe even top two.

"They have good players and now we are lucky that Grealish is injured.

"He is, for me, one of the best players in the league of the offensive players so I have huge respect for him.

"But they have a lot of good players and if you look at the bench some of the players there are players that can play in the Premier League.

"It's going to be a real tough one but so far we have been good in those games apart from West Brom.

"We beat Sheffield United and away, Norwich away and Derby away so it's a game that can suit us good also I think."