Aston Villa v Leeds United: Kemar Roofe would relish prospect of lining up with Patrick Bamford

STRIKER Kemar Roofe hopes head coach Marcelo Bielsa can find a Leeds United XI that includes both himself and Patrick Bamford, declaring: "I think we would link up very well."

Roofe has excelled in his favoured position as a striker this term with the 25-year-old given the nod in the lone forward role over £7m summer recruit Bamford at the start of the campaign as Bamford built up his fitness levels and settled into the Bielsa regime.

Bamford then damaged his posterior cruciate ligament whilst gaining game time for United's under-23s in September but the striker made an earlier than anticipated return in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers.

Roofe again started in the lone striker role at Bolton but the August EFL championship player of the month was substituted for Bamford in the 61st minute with Bamford then scoring the only goal of the game five minutes later.

Bamford and Roofe are yet to start alongside each other for Leeds and Roofe has also been used on both flanks and as a no 10 during his time so far at Elland Road.

"It would be really good if we could both be in the same team together," Roofe told the YEP.

"I think we would link up very well, we have got a good relationship as it is and I think we can carry that on to the pitch. It would be an enjoyment to play together."

Roofe also believes that Leeds are still yet to deliver the full extent of what they are capable of under Bielsa despite sitting in the division's automatic promotion places after five-straight wins.

Asked if he felt United could stay in the top two, Roofe said: "That's the plan.

"That's what we are hoping for. The two seasons that I have been here we have probably struggled with that but hopefully we can maintain it and kick on.

"We still don't think we are at our best yet and we can keep going.

"It's a massive achievement what we have done so far just because we have got a small squad as it is.

"We've had a lot of injuries, I think there's probably only three players that haven't been injured and we have still managed to stay up there and compete.

"We've had so many young players coming in and making debuts and we are still doing a good job."

Roofe - who already has ten goals for the season - also modestly said of his own start to the season: "It's been all right but I think I can still do better and every day I try and keep improving and show that in games as well.

"I am just the type of player where every game I am kind of watching it back and making mental notes of what I can do better just for the next time because every time I just want to keep improving."