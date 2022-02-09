Villa are the last Premier League team that the Whites are yet to meet this season following the postponement of United's home clash against the Midlands side due to coronavirus over the festive period.

With the date for the rearranged Elland Road encounter yet to be set, Leeds will travel to Villa Park on Wednesday hoping to get the better of Steven Gerrard's men.

The Villa boss took charge mid-November after Dean Smith was dismissed following five consecutive Premier League losses.

Gerrard's appointment saw an immediate uplift in results, and the former Liverpool player has since taken the Birmingham team from 16th up to 11th place.

This week, Villa Park will host a Leeds team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table rivals Newcastle.

Both sides have had ample time to rest and prepare with the Premier League break for Qatar 2022 qualifiers offering teams an unusual mid-season break to regroup.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will look to draw further clear of the drop zone ahead of Saturday's six-pointer at Everton.

Here's what you need to know about Leeds' visit to Villa Park:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Aston Villa at 8pm on Wednesday February 9.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Aston Villa v Leeds will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where we'll bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

There was a win apiece last season, with Leeds running out 3-0 winners at Villa Park in October before the visitors came out on top when the Whites hosted Villa at Elland Road in February.

Patrick Bamford was the star of the show in United's Midlands visit, bagging a hat-trick to spoil the home side's winning run after Dean Smith's team claimed four victories from their first four games of the season. The striker pounced on Emiliano Martinez's parry to tuck home the opener then doubled Leeds' lead twelve minutes later with a speculative strike from the edge of the box which hit Martinez's top corner. In a goal-scoring mood, Bamford then held off the challenge of three Villa defenders to scoop the ball into the net and make it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

On the reverse, Anwar El Ghazi struck an early lead for Villa, bringing down a cross from Ollie Watkins and tucking the ball into Illan Meslier's far corner from six yards. The visitors held on to the advantage despite Leeds dominating 80% of the play, according to head coach Bielsa, who rued his side's failure to finish attacks.

The two sides have met 102 times since Aston Villa claimed a 3-0 FA Cup win over Leeds in their first encounter back in February 1924.

The Midlands club have since claimed a further 39 victories over the Whites, with Leeds winning 32 and 30 games ending in a tie.

How are Aston Villa doing?

In January Villa won one, drew one and lost one Premier League game and were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 third round defeat to Manchester United.

In their last game, Gerrard's side claimed a 1-0 away victory over Everton where Emi Buendía's header was the difference at the final whistle.

Aston Villa sit 11th in the Premier League table, having claimed eight league wins so far this season.