Aston Villa U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Team news and match updates from Bodymoor Heath

Leeds United’s youngsters face Aston Villa at the Midlands club’s training ground in Premier League 2 this evening

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:47 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:49 pm

Leeds’ Under-21 side have one win and one draw on their record so far this season – meanwhile, Mateo Joseph has five goals already to his name.

The Spanish striker is expected to feature from the start once again tonight as the young Whites take on Villa at Bodymoor Heath.

Kick-off is from 7pm. Match updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the fixture can be found here throughout the evening.

Leeds United's Under-21s are in action this evening
