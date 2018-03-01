Aston Villa trip set for TV coverage as Leeds United face yet another fixture change

Leeds United’s game with Aston Villa next month will be shown live on Sky Sports - the 19th time the Elland Road club have been televised in the Championship this season.

The match at Villa Park has been moved to Friday, April 13 (7.45pm kick-off) following the announcement today of Sky’s latest television picks.

The fixture is Leeds’ penultimate away match and was always likely to be chosen for broadcast with Villa in contention for automatic promotion and United battling to stay in touch with the play-offs.

Leeds have already featured in 16 televised Championship matches this term and will contest another tomorrow night if their trip to Middlesbrough avoids postponement amid heavy snow across the country.

Next Wednesday’s home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers is also being shown live on Sky.