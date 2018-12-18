Aston Villa star wants to send out 'statement' to Championship rivals with Leeds United victory

Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe says Dean Smith's men will be searching for a "statement" win over Leeds United in the Championship on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to Villa Park as the division's form side having claimed five league victories in a row.

Axel Tuanzebe (R) in action against Brentford.

Patrick Bamford's 65th minute strike was enough to lift the Whites over Bolton last weekend and back to the summit of the Championship table in the process.

As United were earning three points in Lancashire Villa played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Stoke City on home soil which leaves them in eighth place.

Manchester United loanee Tuanzebe though says he and his team-mates are looking to send out a message to the rest of the division with a win over high-flying Leeds.

“Beating the league leaders would send a message out there," Tuanzebe told the Express& Star. "That is our next target and we will be working hard this week to come up with a way to do it.

“It will be tough. I don’t think we should expect anything less. But we will be going out to win. We don’t care who you are, what team we are playing against. We will always go out to win.”

Tuanzebe continued: “The rest of the division will all be watching. It’s a big game.

“Anyone can beat anyone else in this league but winning this one would deliver a big statement and get us back on track.

“They are a big club and we are a big club. It will be two titans thrashing it out.”