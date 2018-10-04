Aston Villa speculation surrounds Brentford boss Dean Smith ahead of Leeds United clash

Brentford manager Dean Smith has been installed as early favourite with the bookmakers to replace outgoing Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce at Villa Park.

Smith, who is preparing his Bees side to take on the Whites at Elland Road this weekend, is current favourite to land the vacancy at Villa Park with Paulo Fonseca and Thierry Henry also short odds with the bookies.

The 47-year-old is 2/1 favourite with his side occupying the last play-off spot in the Championship table having won four, drawn five and lost just twice this season.

Brentford though visit West Yorkshire next for a table-topping clash with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds with speculation mounting over Smith's future at the club.

Villa sacked boss Bruce on Wednesday after a disappointing start to the campaign having only won three times in the league which has left them 13th in the table.

The former Manchester United player was the subject of abuse at Villa Park on Tuesday evening during their 3-3 draw with Preston North End with one fan throwing a cabbage at the 57-year-old before his sacking.