Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Talking Points - Jack Clarke's huge future; Pontus Jansson's crowd control and defying Norwich City and West Brom - The Final Word

AFTER seeing Leeds United make it six wins on the bounce with a remarkable 3-2 success at Aston Villa, the YEP's Lee Sobot looks a few key talking points from Sunday's stunning 3-2 win at Villa Park and has the Final Word for some Christmas reading.

Perfect return for Luke Ayling

United's widescale injuries have been well documented and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was handed a huge boost ahead of Sunday's clash at Villa with right back Luke Ayling declared fit enough to start following nearly two months out with knee ligament damage.

Ayling has always been described as a very naturally fit and athletic being, hence the 27-year-old coming straight back in as a starter - as captain - and without even one outing for the under-23s.

Bielsa opted to field Ayling in his natural right back position - a further compliment to Kalvin Phillips as a centre-back - but Ayling looked destined for a miserable return after Villa raced into a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes.

But as a whole Ayling produced a fine display at right back, limiting the threat of the very dangerous Everton loanee Yannick Bolsaie who was ultimately taken off with Villa boss Dean Smith looking for a winner with the scores tied at 2-2 with seven minutes left.

Ayling even took the Sky man of the match award and his return is a huge boost for Leeds, not just at right back but in terms of cover and options at centre-back too.

Another of United's strongest options in that department in club captain Liam Cooper is also expected back within two weeks following knee surgery with Gaetano Berardi said to be making unbelievable progress though clearly looking at January after rupturing a tendon in is hamstring.

In the meantime, all focus on the injury front falls on Patrick Bamford who missed Sunday's win at Villa having felt pain in his knee when landing after a jump to head the ball during Saturday's training session having only recently returned from a three-month lay-off due to a PCL knee injury.

Bielsa, though, seemed optimistic that the problem was not serious with the 63-year-old saying he would know more today.

"We think it’s not a serious injury and we think he will come back a lot faster than from the previous one. In the next day we’ll know.”

Aside form Barry Douglas and his sickness bug, Izzy Brown (tight hamstring) and Tyler Roberts are United's other injuries with Roberts having had niggles to his calf and groin of late and revealing last week that he was set for a fitness test on Friday.

But essentially, assuming Bamford's setback is only a minor one, United's injury woes have definitely been worse with Ayling's return a massive boost to the side.

Jack Clarke's finest moment yet

Eighteen-year-old Academy graduate Clarke has already made a huge impression in seven outings from the bench for Leeds this season, so much so that there had already been massive calls for the teen to start.

Those calls will now become even stronger following a superb display given his introduction as a half-time substitute for the disappointing Jack Harrison.

Fielded on the left wing with Gjanni Alioski on the opposite flank, Clarke produced easily his best display yet, showing serious pace, skill, ambition and crucially an end product.

Clarke looked like a seasoned pro the way he cut inside from the left and drilled home his first goal for Leeds which really did ignite the Whites fightback.

The teen then continued to be a menace throughout and Villa will be glad to see the back of him.

Leeds, meanwhile, have an absolute gem on their hands and one that needs looking after to.

The club have seen some huge talents progress through their ranks over the years and from what we have seen so far, Clarke could well end up being one of the best of them.

Scarily, the York-born footballer does not turn 19 until next November.

Bravo Gjanni Alioski

There were several other extremely strong displays in United's victory, notably Pontus Jansson who this weekend proved a dominant force in three departments - as a centre-back, a goal scorer and even as crowd control in chasing the pitch invader off the pitch literally two minutes before making it 2-2 with his header.

With six-foot-four Jansson hurtling towards you, no wonder the pitch intruder scarpered.

The quality of Kemar Roofe's finish in the 95th minute obviously also proved crucial while 18-year-old Leif Davis deserves credit for attempting to stand up to a baptism of fire at left back in replacing Barry Douglas at the 11th hour with Douglas ill and withdrawn in the warm up.

But special praise should be reserved for Gjanni Alioski who has received plenty of criticism so far this term after several frustrating displays on the wing.

Bielsa, though, has stuck by his man and the Macedonian produced easily not just his best display of the season but one of his best performance for Leeds to date.

Nobody has ever questioned Alioski's work-rate or desire - just the end product - but this time that was there.

The 26-year-old was very unlucky not to score and his cross deep in injury time ultimately led to Roofe's winning goal.

An excellent display all round, one that led to a 9 out of 10 in Phil Hay's player ratings. Bravo indeed.

Top at Christmas - but watch out for West Brom

It hardly looked likely after 17 minutes but Sunday's success allowed Leeds to jump back above Norwich City and into pole position for Christmas Day.

The last ten teams to have led the Championship on Christmas Day have gone on to win automatic promotion and United are sitting pretty at the half way stage of the season, one point clear of Norwich but moreover six clear of third-placed West Brom.

The Whites are already nine points clear of fourth-placed Middlesbrough and if you didn't know the Championship so well you'd be tempted to say the battle for the automatic promotion spots is starting to look like a three-horse race though the picture in English football's notoriously unpredictable and tough second tier can soon drastically change.

Several folk were also pointing out that Sunday's victory left Leeds a whopping 13 points clear of the teams outside of the play-offs (Nottingham Forest currently seventh) but this, quite simply, is now an automatic promotion push and a golden opportunity to seal it.

Leeds also now have to back-to-back home fixtures to finish the year and anything but six points from Boxing Day's hosting of 14th-placed Blackburn Rovers and 16th-placed Hull City would be disappointing.

But United might well need to continue their perfect form as third-placed West Brom in particular are starting to hit a rich vein of form and the in-form Baggies have a decent looking next six games with home clashes against Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday ending their year before a trip to Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

Something will then have to give when West Brom take on Norwich on January 12 but the Baggies will have home advantage and subsequent trips to Bolton and QPR also look winnable.

Compare that to Norwich who have home clashes against Forest and Derby to end 2018 followed by a trip to Brentford in New Year's Day.

After their visit to the Hawthorns, Birmingham and Sheffield United visit Carrow Road before the Canaries take in what on paper is the toughest test of the season on Saturday, February 2. Leeds away, Leeds who are top of the Championship for Christmas Day.

Nothing achieved yet and the January market will be fascinating but surely every chance of ending what will be a 17-year exile from the country's top flight come May.

We'll all raise a glass to that this Festive period.

Merry Christmas from myself and the YEP.