Leeds United celebrate

Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Phil Hay's player ratings following stunning Villa Park comeback

Leeds United earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday in the Championship with a stunning comeback.

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores from Villa Park - take a look below and let us know if you agree with our ratings.

Beaten too easily by Hourihanes strike, a decent effort though it was, but would have wanted more protection from his defence early on. 6/10

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Beaten too easily by Hourihanes strike, a decent effort though it was, but would have wanted more protection from his defence early on. 6/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bolasie is a Premier League player at his best and Ayling managed him well, preventing him from running riot down the left. 7/10

2. Luke Ayling

Bolasie is a Premier League player at his best and Ayling managed him well, preventing him from running riot down the left. 7/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Headed home the equaliser and after initial disorganisation, came on strong and did his thing in the centre of defence, abusing the ball every time it arrived in the box. 8/10

3. Pontus Jansson

Headed home the equaliser and after initial disorganisation, came on strong and did his thing in the centre of defence, abusing the ball every time it arrived in the box. 8/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Would prefer to forget the first 15 minutes but for most of the game, he and Jansson faced down a very potent Villa frontline. 8/10

4. Kalvin Phillips

Would prefer to forget the first 15 minutes but for most of the game, he and Jansson faced down a very potent Villa frontline. 8/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4