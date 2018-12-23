Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Kemar Roofe misses one party to start another at Villa Park

A DRAMATIC injury-time winner proved quite literally the icing on the cake for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe who missed his daughter's birthday party to fire his men to the top of the Championship with a thrilling 3-2 success at Aston Villa.

Roofe settled a pulsating tie when volleying home a powerful drive in the 95th-minute to complete a remarkable comeback for Leeds who trailed 2-0 following strikes from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane inside the opening 17 minutes.

Dazzling teen substitute Jack Clarke then pulled a goal back 11 minutes after the interval with Pontus Jansson heading home a Pablo Hernandez corner one minute after the hour.

After both sides had squandered further chances, an exciting contest looked booked to end in a 2-2 draw until Roofe kept his cool to cash in on a poor clearance from Ahmed Elmohamady to bag his 11th goal of the campaign.

Roofe is no stranger to taking on Villa with the Walsall-born forward starting his career with West Brom whom he finally left for Oxford United in 2015.

The striker's latest Whites assignment meant missing out on his daughter's birthday but the 25-year-old admitted he was made up at handing an early Christmas present to Leeds with his late winner.

"I have grown up round here, I have played these throughout my whole life from Academy level," said Roofe.

"It's an incredible stadium and atmosphere.

"I have scored when they came to our place but I have never really done much when I have come here before and also I missed my daughter's birthday party as well today. It's worth it now.

"Hopefully I get back and she will tell me all about it."

Asked if he was expecting grief from Villa's fans, Roofe smiled: "Probably, but it doesn't matter.

"I have got the Leeds fans supporting me so I am all right."