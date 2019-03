Just over 2,000 fans made the trip to Bristol as Patrick Bamford's early effort proved the difference between the two sides. Our snapper Jonathan Gawthorpe was pitchside to capture the terrific away support in these photos. Can you spot yourself?

1. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Whites watching Are you featured? 0 Buy a Photo

View more