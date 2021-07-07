Ashley Cole hails integral Leeds United influence and vital Kalvin Phillips role in England team

Phillips has started all six of England s games at this summer's European Championships alongside West Ham's Declan Rice in midfield.

The Three Lions approached Wednesday's last four clash against the Danes having not conceded a goal and Cole hailed the importance of the 'pivot' of Phillips and Rice in enabling that to happen.

"I have been very impressed," said former England left back Cole on ITV.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Ashley Cole, right. Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images.

"I think there were question marks on whether (Harry) Maguire should start coming back from injury.

"He came back and slotted in so well.

"I think he has been tremendous in the tournament.

"A shout out for Jordan Pickford who has been brilliant and hopefully he can get the Golden Glove.

"And then you look at the two pivots in front which I think have been vital and integral in the way that England play.

"That's what dominates games and it gives the license for (Luke) Shaw and (Kyle) Walker at times to bomb on."

