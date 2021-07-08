Ashley Cole and Gary Neville laud Kalvin Phillips as Leeds United close in on exciting youngster

Missed any of the latest headlines to emerge from Elland Road? The YEP has you covered in our daily round up.

Thursday's Premier League transfer rumours

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Leeds to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. Agbonlahor has claimed that the £20m-rated wonderkid would provide serious competition for the club's current crop of wingers. (Football Insider).

EXCITING YOUNGSTER: Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the capture of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Sean McGurk, above, from Wigan Athletic. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

Leeds United are in talks with Wigan over a compensation settlement for out-of-contract midfielder Sean McGurk. (Mirror).

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has become the first ever Whites player to book a date at the European Championships final.

Phillips was particularly immense during the second half of Wednesday night's semi-final clash against Denmark at Wembley in which the Three Lions progressed with a 2-1 victory after extra-time.

Away from the Euros, former Whites left back Tony Dorigo has provided an insight in to what Leeds United's fans can expect from new 15m euros recruit from Barcelona Junior Firpo.

