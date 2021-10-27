Chambers replaced the injured Ben White in the 55th minute of Tuesday's fourth round clash at the Emirates and scored with his first touch just 23 seconds after his introduction.

The defender's header from a corner crept in past 'keeper Illan Meslier who was stood just behind his line and Arsenal bagged a second goal 13 minutes later as former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah netted against his former side.

Leeds could not recover but Marcelo Bielsa's side created several good chances in a goalless first-half and Chambers said the problems that United were causing needed addressing by boss Mikel Arteta during the break.

PRAISE: For Leeds United from Gunners defender Calum Chambers, centre, pictured heading Arsenal in front in Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"He was just telling us to keep going, keep playing the way we want," said Chambers to Sky Sports, asked what Arteta had said during the interval and whether he agreed that Leeds gave his side something to think about in the first half.

"We adjusted a few things tactically but it's always going to be tough against Leeds.

"They are a very unique team in the way they play so you've got to be on it, you've got to be at it and we knew that going into the game.

"I think we stood up to the test and we came out with the win so it's a good result at the end of the day."

Reflecting on scoring just 23 seconds after coming on, Chambers told Arsenal media: “It happened pretty quick

“All the guys on the bench who were putting me on, the set-piece coach Nico, the boss, they all said, 'Go and score on your first touch.' So that was all that was in my head and yeah, it was nice to see it come off my head and go over the line. It was definitely a first and yeah, a pretty unique way to score.

“They were all getting in my ear as I came on, saying, 'You're going to score on your first touch' and it convinced me, so you know, I had to go and run over to them and celebrate!

"We want to go all the way [now]. A club like Arsenal needs to be going all the way and competing for silverware in every competition, so that's obviously our aim.

"That's our goal, we're fully focused on that and believe we can do that."

