BREAKING
Arsenal vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gracia springs surprise, goal and score updates from Emirates Stadium

Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to face title-chasing Arsenal as the Premier League resumes following the international break

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

Last month’s international schedule was not so kind to Leeds United, robbing them of key players Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, both of whom have been lost to injury. Neither will feature in north London this afternoon, nor will Tyler Adams whose season is all but over after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Nevertheless, Leeds head coach Javi Gracia is insistent his side have what it takes to glean a positive result in the capital, but does acknowledge United’s injury situation does leave him ‘worried’.

Gracia has belief in the remaining players available to him, including Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra who are close to full fitness but unlikely to start today.

Leeds visit Arsenal this afternoon as the Premier League resumes following the international break (Pic: Getty)
Build-up, team news, live match updates and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE

David Rocastle remembered before kick-off by both sets of supporters. Classy touch.

15 minutes to go until kick-off at the Emirates. They couldn’t pull off an upset, could they?

XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Saka

Leeds United team news

#LUFC XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Sinisterra Subs: Robles, Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gray, Gyabi, Greenwood, Cooper, McKennie

Dark clouds but largely dry. Think the rain is going to stay away this afternoon. Unlike the blazing, bright sunshine the last time Leeds were here. Forecast doesn’t predict any first half Luke Ayling red cards this time, either.

