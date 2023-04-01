Arsenal vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gracia springs surprise, goal and score updates from Emirates Stadium
Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to face title-chasing Arsenal as the Premier League resumes following the international break
Last month’s international schedule was not so kind to Leeds United, robbing them of key players Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, both of whom have been lost to injury. Neither will feature in north London this afternoon, nor will Tyler Adams whose season is all but over after undergoing hamstring surgery.
Nevertheless, Leeds head coach Javi Gracia is insistent his side have what it takes to glean a positive result in the capital, but does acknowledge United’s injury situation does leave him ‘worried’.
Gracia has belief in the remaining players available to him, including Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra who are close to full fitness but unlikely to start today.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE
15 minutes to go until kick-off at the Emirates. They couldn’t pull off an upset, could they?
XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Saka
#LUFC XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Sinisterra Subs: Robles, Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gray, Gyabi, Greenwood, Cooper, McKennie
Dark clouds but largely dry. Think the rain is going to stay away this afternoon. Unlike the blazing, bright sunshine the last time Leeds were here. Forecast doesn’t predict any first half Luke Ayling red cards this time, either.