Arsenal v Leeds United team news - Cody Drameh makes debut for strong Whites side in Carabao Cup clash

England youth international right back Drameh has been continually impressing for United's under-23s and his first outing of any kind for the first team now comes from the start in tonight's fourth round cup clash at the Emirates.

England international star Phillips also comes straight back into the XI having returned to the bench for Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Wolves after recovering from a calf strain and then hip issue.

Adam Forshaw is also handed a start whilst Stuart Dallas takes the captain's armband as Liam Cooper drops to a bench that includes 19-year-old duo Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville.

Striker Gelhardt was handed his Elland Road debut during Saturday's clash against Wolves when coming on as a second-half substitute, the teen winning the penalty that sealed Leeds a 1-1 draw.

Dutch winger Summerville also was brought on during the second half.

Raphinha is amongst the absentees having been forced to come off against Wolves following a late challenge by Romain Saiss which caught the winger near his ankle.

The Brazilian has since said the injury is not serious.

BACK IN THE SIDE: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, left. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Junior Firpo (muscular problem) also remain out injured whilst Jamie Shackleton is not involved.

Former Whites loanees Ben White and Eddie Nketiah both start for an Arsenal side that features nine changes from the team that started Friday night's 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa.

Arsenal: Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah. Subs: Ramsdale, Tavares, Chambers, Lokonga, Partey, Saka, Salah-Eddine, Lacazette, Balogun.

Leeds United: Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, James, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Cooper, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood.

