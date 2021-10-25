Arsenal v Leeds United matchday guide: Which bars welcome away fans? Do I need a COVID pass? How to get there?

The Whites overturned Crewe Alexandra and Fulham on their journey to the EFL Cup Round of 16.

Now they face an Arsenal side who are yet to concede a goal in the competition, having breezed past West Brom and Wimbledon in the second and third rounds.

The Gunners hosted Leeds for a cup tie in 2020, when a second half goal by Reiss Nelson was the difference as Mikel Arteta’s side knocked the Whites out of the FA Cup in the third round.

For Tuesday’s game, Leeds have been allocated 5,200 seats at the Emirates. Here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling to London for the game.

How to get there?

The club’s official coach for travelling supporters will leave the East Stand at 1pm. Tickets are £36.50 for adults and £29.50 for concessions. You can call the Elland Road ticket office on this number: 0371 334 1992.

Arsenal matchday programme. Pic: Ian Kington/AFP for Getty.

On Tuesday October 26, trains depart Leeds station for London Kings Cross approximately three times an hour. From there, you can catch the underground to Highbury and Islington, Arsenal, or Finsbury Park, as all three stops all serve the Emirates stadium and are a fifteen minute walk from the ground.

Supporters are advised not to drive to the Emirates. There is no parking at the stadium, except for Blue Badge holders, who must book a space in advance.

How much will it cost?

There is an ‘early bird’ offer in the Away Supporters’ area which means you can buy a pie and a pint / soft drink for £5 before 7pm.

The Emirates Stadium. Pic: Ian Walton.

Programmes cost £3.50.

Vendors do accept card, but the queues are often longer for card payments so Arsenal recommend you bring cash to the stadium as there are no cash machines on site.

Do I need a COVID certificate?

Fans over the age of 18 may be asked to provide evidence of COVID-vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the game.

Arsenal beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round in 2020. Pic: Julian Finney.

What am I not permitted to bring to the stadium?

Leeds have advised that you avoid bringing bags to the Emirates. Bags measuring larger than A4 will not be accepted.

Banners or flags that exceed 1 metre in width or height or bear offensive content.

Best bars for away fans?

The Coronet is a Wetherspoons pub a 10 minute walk from the Emirates on Holloway Road, where home and away fans are both welcome.

The Blackstock on Seven Sisters road also welcomes away supporters and shows Sky Sports.

Where will I sit?

Away fans sit in the lower tier of the South East corner.

What time should I get there?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Turnstiles will open two hours before kick-off at 5.45pm.

For more information, read Arsenal’s Visiting Supporters guide.