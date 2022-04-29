Arsenal under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Early team news, how Whites can seal safety tonight

Andy Taylor's young Whites sit third-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table and just one point ahead of the drop zone.
Second-bottom Chelsea also have two games left and the young Blues will take in both of their remaining fixtures after United's campaign is finished.
However, Leeds are just three points behind fifth-bottom Everton who have a minus nine worse goal difference and the young Toffees are away at champions Manchester City tonight in another 7pm kick-off.
United could consequently seal their top-flight status with a victory should Everton get beat although Arsenal are riding high in third place.
Our live blog below will bring you all the early team news followed by confirmed line ups, pre match build-up and then updates and analysis as the Whites look to avoid the drop.
Arsenal U-23s v Leeds United U-23s LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 16:49
- 7pm kick-off at the Emirates
- United’s final game of the season
- Third-bottom Leeds could seal survival tonight
Early team news
One man we will not be seeing tonight is Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville who twisted his ankle and is now out for the season. The fact that Leeds play Manchester City in a huge clash at Elland Road tomorrow evening also clearly needs considering when it comes to assessing what sort of side we will see at the Emirates. Full team news at around 6pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off.
How Leeds could seal survival tonight
