The dust has now settled on the 2022/23 Premier League season as Leeds United supporters come to terms with the fact that their team have dropped out of English football’s top flight once again.

A 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was the final nail in the coffin as the Whites now get set to take on the EFL Championship and try to bounce straight back up. The squad that does that is likely to look very different to the current one with many top players currently being linked with moves away from Elland Road.

Although supporters will probably be glad to see the back of many of the current squad, there are also a few they would probably like to keep a hold of and one of those individuals is being linked with Premier League champions Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal. Elsewhere, it is claimed that United are ‘prepared to lose’ two international teammates when the window opens. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Wednesday, May 31:

Arsenal and Man City ‘keeping tabs’ on Leeds United star

Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leeds United’s 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto. That’s according to BBC Sport’s morning gossip column via reports from Italian publication Calciomercato.

The report claims that Gnoto’s season was ‘not negative on a personal level’ despite suffering relegation with the Yorkshire club. Serie A sides Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Roma were said to be interested in the Italian international last summer and are said to have revived their interest to join City an Arsenal.

Leeds United ‘prepared to lose’ Adams and Aaronson

Per a report from 90min, Leeds United have accepted that they may have to sell Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson following their relegation to the EFL Championship. Both are said to be likely to leave just one year after heading to Yorkshire with Aaronson having a relegation release clause of around £25 million.

