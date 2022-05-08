Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0 live: Updates and analysis, Luke Ayling shown straight-red card

United's destiny in their bid to avoid the drop fell out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.

Those results left Leeds fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees have a game in hand.

The Whites were left left level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but the Clarets goal difference stood at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.

SHOCKER: Eddie Nketiah cashes in on huge Illan Meslier blunder to put Arsenal ahead. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

However, Burnley then fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's hosting of Aston Villa which has put United's destiny back in their own hands ahead of today's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates.

Everton also visit Leicester City at the same time.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by match updates and analysis.