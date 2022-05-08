Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0 live: Updates and analysis, Luke Ayling shown straight-red card

Relegation-battling Leeds United take on Champions League-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 2:44 pm

United's destiny in their bid to avoid the drop fell out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.

Those results left Leeds fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees have a game in hand.

The Whites were left left level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but the Clarets goal difference stood at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.

SHOCKER: Eddie Nketiah cashes in on huge Illan Meslier blunder to put Arsenal ahead. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

However, Burnley then fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's hosting of Aston Villa which has put United's destiny back in their own hands ahead of today's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates.

Everton also visit Leicester City at the same time.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by match updates and analysis.

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0 live

Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:08

  • 2pm kick-off at the Emirates
  • Leeds destiny back in their own hands
  • Luke Ayling shown straight red card
Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:08

CHANCE ARSENAL

48: Odegaard cross into the box, Koch gets a touch and ball trickles back to Meslier

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:05

Raphinha stays on

46: Back underway. All eyes on Raphinha, can ill afford another yellow for him.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:04

Leeds sub

Bate on for Klich

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:00

Leeds under 23s relegated

Defeat for Spurs at Chelsea 23s so they are down

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:00

“What an idiot"

Jamie Carragher on Luke Ayling. “I love him but what an idiot”

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 14:52

Ayling season over

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 14:50

Half time also at Leicester

Everton 2-1 up so Leeds in the bottom three

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 14:49

HALF TIME

Dreadful.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 14:49

All Arsenal - CHANCE

45 + 4: Odegaard cross flies over the bar off Koch’s shin

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 14:48

Leeds Under 23s

Are going down as it stands. Chelsea 2-1 up v Spurs in the closing stages

