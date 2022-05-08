Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0 live: Updates and analysis, Luke Ayling shown straight-red card

United's destiny in their bid to avoid the drop fell out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.
Those results left Leeds fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees have a game in hand.
The Whites were left left level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but the Clarets goal difference stood at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.
However, Burnley then fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's hosting of Aston Villa which has put United's destiny back in their own hands ahead of today's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates.
Everton also visit Leicester City at the same time.
Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0 live
- 2pm kick-off at the Emirates
- Leeds destiny back in their own hands
- Luke Ayling shown straight red card
CHANCE ARSENAL
48: Odegaard cross into the box, Koch gets a touch and ball trickles back to Meslier
Raphinha stays on
46: Back underway. All eyes on Raphinha, can ill afford another yellow for him.
Leeds sub
Bate on for Klich
Leeds under 23s relegated
Defeat for Spurs at Chelsea 23s so they are down
“What an idiot"
Jamie Carragher on Luke Ayling. “I love him but what an idiot”
Ayling season over
Half time also at Leicester
Everton 2-1 up so Leeds in the bottom three
HALF TIME
Dreadful.
All Arsenal - CHANCE
45 + 4: Odegaard cross flies over the bar off Koch’s shin
Leeds Under 23s
Are going down as it stands. Chelsea 2-1 up v Spurs in the closing stages