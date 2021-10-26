“Playing there [at Leeds], that was a top atmosphere,” Nketiah said in tonight’s matchday programme.

“I had played at Salford the week before, and even at that game the away end was packed out. But my Championship debut was against Brentford was amazing. It was 0-0 when I came on with about 15 minutes left.

“Brentford were one of the other top sides in the division, so we needed a goal.

“I came on and scored and the whole place just erupted. It was right up there for me. I think that’s when I was first bringing out the phone celebration, but I couldn’t do it because I got absolutely mobbed by the whole team.