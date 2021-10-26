Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United - live blog: Marcelo Bielsa reaction after League Cup exit at the Emirates
Leeds United travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the League Cup - follow live below on the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog.
Marcelo Bielsa' s side take a midweek break from Premier League action tonight as they return to the League Cup.
United travel to the capital to take on the Gunners and we'll have all the latest updates throughout the night below:
Arsenal v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 22:05
- Leeds United travel to face Arsenal
- Whites visit Emirates in the League Cup fourth round
- Bielsa’s opts for strong side, as does Arteta
- Kick-off in the capital is at 19:45
- LIVE SCORE: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United (Second half)
Nketiah reaction
Arsenal goalscorer Eddie Nketiah on Sky Sports: “It’s always nice to play, it’s been a while, I have been working hard, waiting for my opportunity. The most important thing was to get through.
“We are on a good run at the moment, we push each other every day in training and results come in a match, the manager picks the 11 and ultimately we just work hard in training.”
Reaction to follow
We’ll have full reaction from the Emirates right here following the full-time whistle. Bielsa and Arteta coming up... stay tuned.
FULL-TIME
Leeds United exit the League Cup at the fourth round stage... Arsenal run out 2-0 winners at the Emirates.
Leeds free-kick
90+3. Leeds earn a late free-kick deep in the Arsenal half on the far side... it’s delivered and Gelhardt eventually shoots wide after some nice footwork following the second ball.
Four added minutes
90. We’re into injury-time at the Emirates.
Arsenal chance
89. A huge chance to make it 3-0... Lacazette tackles Phillips. Cooper then slides in. He wins it but it falls back to the Arsenal man and he blazes a shot over the bar from just inside the Leeds box.
Time running out
88. Leeds seeing loads of the ball but they just can’t work a meaningful attack. Summerville chasing a lost cause but it’s overhit and out of play. We’re just waiting for the final whistle at this point.
Leeds attack
86. Sums up the night. Nice play from Leeds, until Greenwood tries a flick to Harrison in the Gunners half which heads straight out of play.
Arsenal defending well
84. Leeds seeing a lot of the ball now with the scoreline how it is. Arsenal, though, soaking up all the pressure with ease and keeping United at bay. Not much to write about, this one looks done.
Leeds attack
81. Leeds come forward, Harrison has it. He’s into the box and his lifts a cross to the back post but there’s no-one there to meet it. Just about sums up the second half.