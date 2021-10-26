Arsenal 0-0 Leeds United - live blog: First half updates from League Cup clash at the Emirates
Leeds United travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the League Cup - follow live below on the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog.
Marcelo Bielsa' s side take a midweek break from Premier League action tonight as they return to the League Cup.
United travel to the capital to take on the Gunners and we'll have all the latest updates throughout the night below:
- Leeds United travel to face Arsenal
- Whites visit Emirates in the League Cup fourth round
- Bielsa’s opts for strong side, as does Arteta
- Kick-off in the capital is at 19:45
- LIVE SCORE: Arsenal 0-0 Leeds United (First half)
Leeds offside
8. The first surge forward we’ve seen from the visitors, Dallas plays it to Rodrigo on the left. He tries to find James down the flank again but the wide man sees the flag raised as he tries to cross into the area.
Arsenal shoot wide
7. Leeds not quite in full working order with their pressing from the front so far. Holding strides into the Leeds half and feeds in Nketiah, but the striker shoots tamely wide of the mark.
Arsenal attack
5. Leeds have been a tad sloppy in the early exchanges, giving the ball away. Arsenal looking to use their pace down the wings as they fire another ball across the box but it’s too hard. Cleared.
Leeds goal-kick
4. Almost a mix up at the back between Llorente and Drameh. The former short changes the latter with a pass and Martinelli tries to gather. Llorente slides in to halt the run and plays it off the Arsenal man.
Arsenal corner
2. It’s the hosts who start on the front foot. Pepe gets down the right and wins a corner. Dallas blocked the low ball in. United clear after a short scramble.
KICK-OFF
1. A decent atmosphere greets the first whistle... and Arsenal get us underway at the Emirates following the taking of the knee.
Teams swaps ends
Looks like Leeds have opted to swap Arsenal over ahead of kick-off. The hosts will begin the evening...
HERE COME THE TEAMS
And the Emirates raises the volume... Leeds United are out first in London swiftly followed by Arsenal.
A final word from Bielsa
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa tells Sky Sports: “Usually we play with four players who attack decisively and today we do that as well.
“Joe Gelhardt came on in the last game, unbalanced it and that is not simple to do. To have done so increases his chances of participating for frequently.”
We’re awaiting the teams
All the pre-match duties are done. We’re not just waiting for the teams to emerge here in the capital... we’ll have updates throughout the night right here so stay tuned.