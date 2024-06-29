Archie Gray set for Brentford medical as £40m Leeds United exit imminent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brentford are in pole position to sign Leeds United’s Archie Gray after agreeing personal terms

Leeds United youngster Archie Gray is close to sealing a move to Premier League side Brentford. Reports emerged earlier today of the Bees' interest and as reported by the Athletic, Gray has now agreed personal terms to join Thomas Frank's side.

As such, the midfielder is ready to undergo a medical in the capital, with a deal with Leeds being the last hurdle Brentford must clear to bag Gray. It is understood that a fee of £40 million plus potential add-ons has been agreed upon, but the two clubs are yet to officially shake hands, with a payment schedule still being discussed.

That means the door remains open for other clubs to make an approach for Gray and the news of Brentford's progress might just force those who have been linked for much of the summer to enter the frame. Chelsea and Tottenham are understood to have been in talks with the Whites, while the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have all reportedly been following the youngster's situation with interest.

Brentford are the team who have made the first move, though, stealing a march on their competition before the end of the current accountancy period, and should the 18-year-old put pen to paper in west London, it would be seen as something of a coup. The deal would see Gray given the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League for the first time and Frank's side have the advantage of being able to offer Gray a clear route into the first-team.

As such, the 18-year-old would fancy his chances of being able to force his way into the Bees' starting line-up. What position Frank might see Gray playing, though, will only become clear if he makes the move.

