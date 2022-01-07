The Irons are odds-on across the board to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Whites inside 90 minutes as part of a contest which will be decided on the day due to there being no replays in the third or fourth round.

Contests will instead head for extra-time and penalties if they end all square and the draw is on offer at 11-4.

Leeds can be backed at 18-5 to win inside 90 minutes whereas the Hammers are a best-priced 11-13 and generally around the 5-6 mark.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MARKET LEADER: West Ham's top scorer Michail Antonio, above, is the clear favourite to score first in Sunday's FA Cup clash against Leeds United at the London Stadium. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

Irons top marksman Antonio is clear favourite at the head of the first scorer market, the striker 5-1 to net the game's opener.

United's fit again no 9 Patrick Bamford is joint second favourite at 7-1, the same price as West Ham' s Andriy Yarmolenko.

Four more Hammers players are next in Jarrod Bowen (37-5), Nikola Vlasic (44-5) and then young duo Sonny Perkins (44-5) and Armstrong Oko-Flex (9s) before Whites ace Raphinha at 19-2.

Excluding the likes of Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt who are injured, United youngster Sam Greenwood is then 10s, the same price as Hammers duo Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals who are just shorter than team mate Manuel Lanzini at 11s.

Leeds forward Dan James is then 25-2, just ahead of no goalscorer ar 13-1.

Fifteen-year-old Whites youngster Archie Gray is then quoted at 14s, the same price as 19-year-old West Ham forward Daniel Chesters.

Mark Noble (16s), Declan Rice (16s) and Craig Dawson (20s) are the next four Hammers playing in the betting.

Jack Harrison (18s), youngster Crysencio Summerville (18s) and Mateusz Klich (20s) feature next on the list for Leeds, just ahead of another Leeds youngster in winger Stuart McKinstry (25s) and West Ham's Alex Kral (25s).

The Hammers are as short as 4-11 to go through and a best price 5-11 whereas Leeds can be backed at 2-1 to book their place in round four in any fashion.

But a 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score marker at 15-2, closely followed by a 1-0 win for the Hammers at 41-5 or a 2-1 triumph for the hosts at 17-2.

Leeds are 15-1 to oblige with a 2-1 verdict or 31-2 to win 1-0 and whatever the outcome, the bookies believe that keeping Antonio quiet will be key.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.