Leeds United firmly cemented themselves at the top of the Championship following Saturday’s 7-0 win over Cardiff, with all focus now on the final 48 hours of the January transfer window. Six different attacking goalscorers was evidence Daniel Farke already has arguably the league’s strongest squad, but that is not to say club chiefs won’t look to strengthen even further.

Cameron Archer emerged as a target earlier this week and the YEP understands interest in the 23-year-old remains, despite an initial approach being knocked back by Southampton. Farke has also expressed a desire to strengthen at No.10 and sensational new links in that role over the weekend.

Many believe Leeds already have a squad strong enough to win the Championship title but a couple of smart additions could put them out of reach. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting-XI if those rumours prove to be true.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Been far from perfect this season but four straight clean sheets not to be sniffed at. Daniel Farke has made it perfectly clear the 24-year-old will remain first-choice. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Virtually ever-present at right-back, with Joe Rodon the only outfielder to have played more league minutes. Been outstanding going forward throughout the season and looking more like a bargain at £5m with each passing week. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Looks every bit worth the £10m Leeds paid in the summer to make his loan move permanent. Started all 30 Championship games so far and has only come off once, forming the centre an iron-clad defensive unit. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk The Dutchman's form was reportedly attracting Premier League interest but Leeds will have no intention of losing their vice captain, with that fleeting speculation quickly disappearing. Returned from injury against Cardiff on Saturday and looked like he'd never been absent. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Three assists on Saturday provided an instant reminder as to why Farke loves Firpo so much. Into the final five months of his Leeds contract now but expected to play out this season's promotion push before a decision is made. Leeds have been baffled by reports of advanced talks for Matt Targett, given they already have Firpo, Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt. | Getty Images Photo Sales