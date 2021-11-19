Antonio Conte's side are around the 4-5 mark to record a victory in the Italian's first home league game in charge.

The draw can be backed at around 16-5 whilst Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are slightly bigger to leave with a win and a best available 19-5.

England captain Harry Kane is a strong 19-5 favourite to score first, ahead of Son Heung Min at 11-2.

CHIEF THREAT: Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, right, is a clear favourite to score first in Sunday's clash against Leeds United in which new Spurs boss Antonio Conte, left, is predicted to bag a first league win in charge. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford remains out injured so record signing Rodrigo is rated the chief Whites goal threat at 10-1 to net the game's opening goal, but still bigger odds than the likes of Tottenham's Lucas Moura (8s) and Steven Bergwijn (17-2).

Whites star Raphinha can be backed at 12s to score first but a 1-0 victory for the hosts is rated the most likely outcome at 8-1.

