Clips on social media have emerged over the last few days of people in the public eye being sent United's new home shirt which has broken all club sales records.

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods was among those to take to social media to show the gift, in addition to former Whites stars Jermaine Beckford and Dom Matteo.

Hull City's former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler also took to social media to show the shirt he had been sent, and, like Arsenal fan Woods, said he would send on the shirt to a Whites fan who could not get one.

The moves to send out shirts has been the talk of social media and one Whites fan posted a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding United's new shirt, accompanied by the words 'Another one now.'

The Tweet quickly gained likes and retweets - including a retweet from United's chairman Radrizzani, accompanied by two raised hands emojis.

Radrizzani had earlier replied to another fan, questioning the decision to send out shirts for free by saying: "It was a gift from one of our company.

"Just relax , we are building a modern top Club.

TALK OF THE TOWN: Leeds United's new home shirt. Picture by LUFC.

"Good more people get to know how special we are!"

Upon receiving his Leeds shirt, former Hull midfielder Meyler who is now a presenter, pundit and commentator said on Twitter: "Just received this package in the post and while it’s a lovely gesture from Leeds United Football Club I feel as if I should give it to a proper Leeds fan!!"

Meyler has since done exactly that.

Radrizzani replied: "David, glad you like it. I don’t know how it happened but definitely a mistake…but you are still on time to change team and get entertain by our exciting football!"

