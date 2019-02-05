Angus Kinnear clarifies Leeds United's loyalty scheme over away ticket allocation

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has moved to clarify the club's away ticket loyalty scheme following a number of concerns raised by supporters.

United have consistently sold out their away allocations across the season and with Marcelo Bielsa's side in the thick of a Championship promotion race the Whites dedicated following shows no sign of slowing down.

Leeds United's away support at Wigan earlier this season.

Tickets for the recent away trip to Stoke City and this weekend's game at Middlesbrough were on sale immediately to season ticket holders, while the visit to Rotherham United was deemed a loyalty game to those who have attended the most away fixtures over the course of the campaign so far.

The distribution led to some criticism from fans who missed out on tickets, particularly for the trip to face the Potters, over whether away allocations should be available on a loyalty basis only.

Kinnear, who was penning his thoughts in his Norwich City programme notes, moved to clarify the away ticket policy: "The team's performance continues to cause an insurmountable challenge in allocating away tickets.

"We understand that this is an emotive subject and there is no elegant solution. However, I was concerned to receive correspondence claiming the club has abandoned recognising loyalty.

"This couldn't be further from the truth.

"Out of our total away ticket allocation across a season 26 per cent is taken up by Away Season Ticket Holders, 46 per cent is taken up by supporters who have away tracker points and 28 per cent by Season Tickets Holders and Members. This hopefully demonstrates we are trying to reward loyalty in all its forms.

"I appreciate this may not be much consolation for supporters who miss out on securing an away ticket but it is unfair to doubt the club's intentions in attempting to deliver an equitable system."

Kinnear also confirmed Elland Road season ticket renewal details will be available soon: "We can confirm that the Season Ticket renewal window will open on the same timings as last year from February 19 to March 29.