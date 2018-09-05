Andrea Radrizzani gifts Leeds United shirt to the Pope

Leeds United have an unlikely new supporter thanks to owner Andrea Radrizzani - and, yes, you read that right.

The Italian sent twitter crazy on Wednesday afternoon as he posted a photo of himself gifting a Whites shirt to Pope Francis in his home country.

Radrizzani stated that United now have "one special supporter" in his post to the social media network.

The 43-year-old, who completed a full takeover of the club in May 2017, has surely acquired Leeds their most high profile fan to date.

The shirt was emblazoned with 'Franceso' alongside the number one on the 2018/19 home shirt.

Marcelo Bielsa's men remain unbeaten in the league heading into the first international break of the campaign sitting top of the Championship and it now looks like they will be cheered on all the way from the Vatican City.