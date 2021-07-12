Former Leeds United player Mick Bates. Pic: Getty

@fedgilb RIP Mick Bates. Absolutely no age to go. The unspoken icon. Always there amongst true greats.

@TheSquareBallAnother hero gone. We have far too many to commemorate v Everton. RIP to another one of the true greats.

@wilfmartin72 R.I.P. Mick Bates. Unsung hero of Revie's era, always filling in when others were injured. 187 appearances for us showed his value to the squad. Important goal scorer in the away leg of our 1971 Fairs Cup final victory over Juventus.

@disconnect1187 RIP Mick Bates, we couldn't have done it without you. Thanks for the good times.

@tommy_lufc Few players can claim to exemplify the 'side before self' maxim more than Mick Bates, who would have been a first choice player in most teams. Whenever called upon he did us proud, particularly for his performances against Juventus in the 1971 Fairs Cup win. Rest in Peace. #lufc

@lufctrust More sad news, our condolences to the family, friends and team mates of Mick Bates. Mick made 191 appearances for Leeds United scoring nine goals between 1965 and 1976. Rest in peace.

@Zaid_ISN RIP Mick Bates. Another Revie era @LUFC legend passes. Very sad. Often an unsung hero but he scored a crucial Fairs Cup final away goal against a Juventus side featuring Bettega, Causio, Capello, and Haller. Condolences to his family and friends.

@BanterBernie Sad to hear that Mick Bates has passed. He was always behind Giles for a place but when he played, he never let Leeds down. His goal in Turin was the decisive away goal when winning the Fairs Cup vs Juve. Sadly, injury meant he never achieved his potential.

@aaron_challoner Heartbroken to hear the news of Mick Bates. My thoughts go out to his family and friends Deeply saddened!