'Already a suspicion' - Paul Merson issues score prediction for Leeds United clash vs 'lethal' Watford

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Whites have endured a sluggish start to the season, and currently find themselves in the bottom three after picking up just three points from their opening three matches. All of those points have come from draws.

By contrast, the Hornets have shown a decent amount of promise upon their return to life in the top flight, and have already won two and drawn one more.

But Merson is convinced that Marcelo Bielsa’s men can finally jump start their campaign with a positive result on Saturday.

Speaking to Metro, the former Arsenal man said: “As I said before, I like watching Leeds United. They play entertaining football, but the 2021-22 Premier League season has been tough for Marcelo Bielsa and co so far.

“Watford, on the other hand, are lethal on the counterattack and have a lot of pace on the flanks.

“If Leeds United don’t beat Watford at home – more so when they are desperate for a win – one would start to worry about them.

”There’s already a suspicion that teams have sussed them out, but I fancy them to hit the ground running and record a comfortable win this weekend.”

The popular pundit has opted for a 3-1 Leeds win.