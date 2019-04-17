All the celebrities joining Danny Dyer and Lee Ryan for charity match at Leeds United's Elland Road and how to get your tickets

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer and former Blue singer Lee Ryan will be heading out onto the pitch at Leeds United's Elland Road next month - and you can be there.

The pair are among a host of soap, pop and reality TV stars who will take part in the special football match on May 19.

It is all in the name of charity, with Leeds Mind and the Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) set to benefit.

The fundraiser has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which has organised similar events across the country to give spectators the chance to support a great cause while getting a glimpse of their favourite celebrities in action.

Kevin Cooper, of Sellebrity Soccer, said: “We are really pleased to be working with two such great Leeds based charities who do great work within the area.

"We are hoping to raise as much funds and awareness for the charities, so please get behind what will be a very exciting celebrity match at the famous Elland Road.”

The link between positive mental health and exercise is well documented, giving Leeds Mind a great reason to be involved.

Kate Goldring, who works for the charity, said they were thrilled to have been approached.

"Our partners at the national charity Mind have had a hugely successful relationship with the EFL recently, showing just how important it is to talk about mental health in a sporting environment," she said.

"We can’t thank all the celebrities enough for their support and can’t wait for May 19."

The match takes place on the final day of Mental Health Awareness Week, putting mental health at the heart of the sporting arena in Leeds.

Hosts Leeds United have been supporting CHSF throughout the 2018/19 season and were keen to make sure the charity was involved too.

Ellie Brown, from the charity, said: “The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund team are delighted to have been chosen to benefit from this exciting event as part of our wonderful partnership with Leeds United.

"We’re looking forward to May 19 and seeing the celebrities play at Elland Road. They will be making a positive difference to children from Yorkshire born with a heart condition”.

Who is going to playing in the match?

The line-up announced so far, subject to work commitments, is:

Danny Dyer (Eastenders)

Lee Ryan (Blue)

Jake Wood (Eastenders)

Calum Best (Celebrity Big Brother)

James Argent (Towie)

Dean Gaffney (Eastenders)

Danny Boy Hatchard (Eastenders)

Tubes (Soccer AM)

Jack Fowler (Love Island)

Dom Lever (Love Island)

Keiran Nicholls (Love Island)

Sam Gowland (Love Island)

Chet Sket (Ex On The Beach)

Dan Osbourne (Celebrity Big Brother)

Liam Gatsby (Towie)

Marc Bircham (ex-footballer)

Lee Cook (ex-footballer)

Martin Rowlands (ex-footballer)

Jimmy Constable (911)

Matt Lapinskas (Dancing On Ice)

Ben Jardine (Celebrity Big Brother)

Kevin Cooper (Sellebrity Soccer)

How to get your tickets for Sellebrity Soccer at Elland Road

The celebrity match on May 19 is scheduled for kick-off at 3pm, with the turnstiles open from 1.30pm.

General admission tickets for the match are on sale now.

They cost £14, with VIP packages available from for £45.

Tickets are available at the Elland Road Ticket Office, online here or by calling the ticket office on 0371 334 1992.