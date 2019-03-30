All smiles as Leeds United fans BELIEVE after Millwall victory puts The Whites second place in the league

With just seven games to go this season, Leeds United urged fans to believe in club's chances of reaching the Premier League ahead of the Millwall match.

Fans sitting in the East at Elland Road found placards on their seats with a note encouraging them to hold them high as the players walked onto the pitch.

The note told them: "We will spell out one huge united message BELIEVE. Nobody will be able to miss it, lifting our players, Leeds fans across the rest of the stadium and thousands more of our fans watching the game on TV."

The end result was a sight to behold for Leeds fans.

One of the fans taking part was six-year-old Zach whose Dad shared the photo of his beaming grin ahead of Saturday's match. And the little Ezgjan Alioski superfan was still grinning from ear-to-ear on Saturday night after Leeds United beat Millwall 3-2.

Fans in the East stand greeted the team with this display as they walked on the pitch for the Millwall game

Sheffield United lost 3-2 to Bristol City putting the Whites back in second place in the Championship.

Fans were overjoyed with the result and shared their joy (and stress) on social media.

Denver Phillips tweeted to say: "Days like this are what I live for. No better feeling than that. #LUFC"

James Sutcliffe tweeted: "Nothing can replicate that feeling of a late winner, NOTHING."

Six-year-old Zach was delighted to take part in the East stand at Elland Road

More fan reaction to Leeds victory against Millwall

