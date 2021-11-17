The Benfica man caught the Brazil winger with an elbow just after the half hour mark in the World Cup Qualifying game, but the match officials failed to produce a red card even after VAR checked the footage.

Referee Andrés Cunha and his VAR Esteban Ostojich have today been suspended indefinitely by the South American Football Confederation [CONMEBOL] for 'serious errors' in their officiating of the incident. A transcript of the officials' conversation reveals that Ostojich felt a yellow card was warranted for the foul.

Raphinha was left needing stitches for a mouth wound and Brazil head coach Tite slammed the VAR for not taking the necessary action.

"Who is in the VAR? It's simply impossible, I'll repeat, it's simply impossible not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha," he said.

"Would that determine the result? I do not know. High level VAR referee cannot work in this way, it is inconceivable. It's not the term I wanted to say, I'm saying this because I'm polite."

Argentine media company TyC posted a still image of the elbow on their Instagram account with the words: "Did we chill or was it nothing?" to which Otamendi replied: "All ball."

The Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly making a formal complaint over the challenge to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, calling for Otamendi to be suspended.

ALL BALL? Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina catches Raphinha of Leeds United and Brazil during a match at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. Pic: Getty

The 0-0 draw confirmed qualification for the 2022 World Cup for Argentina, with Brazil already qualified.