The Premier League say there were 42 new positive cases of Covid-19 from 3,805 players and club staff that were tested between Monday, December 6 and Sunday, December 12.

The previous high this season was 16 positive cases in a week and the news comes on the eve of Leeds United's latest Premier League clash - away at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Premier League has now reverted to Emergency Measures which will impact every club in the division.

SEASON HIGH FIGURES: Of positive coronavirus cases in the Premier League. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

A statement released by the Premier League on Monday evening read: "The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR COVID-19 testing of players and staff.

"The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.

"These are in addition to the more frequent testing.

"We will continue to work closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."

