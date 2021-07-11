Gareth Southgate's side were taken to a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 draw in Sunday night's final at Wembley but the Italians were crowned European champions following a 3-2 victory on spot kicks.

Phillips played the full 120 minutes and speaking on BBC One, Lampard said: "I thought there were some great performances.

"Harry Maguire I thought was outstanding."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'BRILLIANT': Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips during Sunday night's Euro 2020 final against Italy. Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Shearer added: "Phillips in midfield as well."

To which Lampard agreed: "Phillips was brilliant when you think of his journey and where he came from. Declan Rice as well until he came off."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.