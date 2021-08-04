Summer signing Firpo has started both of United's first team friendlies so far this summer but the left back is absent along with Llorente who went off injured in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Betis.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to the side that lined up against Betis as Jamie Shackleton and Mateusz Klich both start as Firpo and Llorente drop out.

New goalkeeper recruit Kristoffer Klaesson is on the bench along with five players who stepped out for a United XI against Ajax's youngsters in another friendly staged on Thursday lunch time.

Tyler Roberts, Helder Costa, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Jenkins and Liam McCarron all played half a game earlier and are all named amongst the substitutes as part of a six-man bench.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper started that game along with Adam Forshaw but the trio play no part in the evening game.

Leeds United v Ajax: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Jenkins, McCarron, Roberts, Costa, Summerville.

MISSING: Junior Firpo does not feature against Ajax. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

