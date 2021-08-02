Ajax's home ground the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Pic: Getty

When is Ajax v Leeds United?

Leeds United will travel to face Ajax on Wednesday, August 4.

The game will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam with kick-off set for 7.15pm UK time.

Can I stream Ajax v Leeds United online?

Yes, in short. The game will be streamed via online platform LIVENow.

Supporters can pay for a one off pass to access the Ajax game for £3.99.

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.

You can click here for full details and to buy a pass.

Are there any other ways I can follow Ajax v Leeds United?

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be running a live blog during the game with minute by minute updates.

Check out the live blog here exclusively on our dedicated Leeds United section.

Are there any tickets available for Ajax v Leeds United?

Unfortunately not.

Due to travel restrictions in place in the Netherlands no away fans will be permitted into the ground for the encounter.