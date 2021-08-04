LiveAjax 4-0 Leeds United - recap: Whites well beaten as Amsterdam friendly double-header comes to close

Leeds United take on Dutch giants Ajax this evening in a second friendly of the day at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

By Joe Urquhart
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:05 pm
Ajax's home ground the Johan Cruyff Arena. Pic: Getty

The Whites have made a flying visit to the Netherlands as part of the club's final preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

A Leeds XI - watched by head coach Marcelo Bielsa and owner Andrea Radrizzani - took on Ajax's youngsters at the De Toekomst training complex this afternoon.

United fell to a 3-1 defeat against their hosts earlier today and will now face the senior side this evening with kick-off set for 7.15pm UK time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

You can follow all the latest from Amsterdam right here below throughout the pre-season friendly:

Ajax v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 21:04

  • Leeds United travel to face Dutch giants Ajax
  • The Whites made the trip to the Netherlands for a double-header
  • A United XI lost to Ajax’s youngsters this afternoon 3-1
  • Bielsa’s first team take on the senior side tonight
  • Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena is at 7.15pm UK time
  • FULL-TIME RESULT: Ajax 4-0 Leeds United
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 21:04

FULL-TIME

FT - Ajax 4-0 Leeds United

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 21:03

Ajax chance

90. Into the final minute. Jensen flashes a shot wide and that should be that.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 21:00

Leeds chance

87. Dallas wins the ball high up the pitch as Ajax gift it to him. He lifts a cross to Bamford - who is all alone - but he can’t work a header on goal. It’s wide. Time running down.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:59

Ajax get a fourth

85. More disappointing play from Leeds. Lose the ball in their own half and it all goes wrong. Danilo gathers, runs and shoots low into the goal.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:58

GOAL AJAX

4-0

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:55

Ajax attack

81. Jensen unleashes a shot from outside the box. It worries Meslier for a second as he scrambles to his right but it flies the wrong side of the post.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:54

Shackleton off

80. Jenkins off for Shack. Didn’t look good - managed to get to his feet but in clear discomfort. Straight down the tunnel.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:52

Shackleton down

77. Huge clash of heads near the dugout. Shackleton has come off worse. He’s down on the floor and getting treatment.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:48

Ajax handball shout

75. A shot is hit at Dallas. It strikes hit arm but it’s well into his body and the ref waves play on. Roberts then wins a free-kick to relieve more pressure.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:46

Leeds attack

73. McCarron runs forward. He finds Roberts to his left. The forward tries to lift a ball into Bamford but it’s blocked at the vital moment.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:45

Meslier saves

72. Ajax toying with Leeds a little there. United try to defend an attack down the left that is eventually worked into the box. Danilo shoots but it’s tame and straight at Meslier.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:41

Leeds changes

68. Rodrigo off for Roberts. McCarron on for Klich.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:40

Leeds attack

67. Corner ball taken. Leeds win another. United take it short and Harrison delivers but Struijk can’t work his header on target. Goal-kick.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:39

LEEDS CHANCE

66. Dallas carries the ball to the edge of the box and shoots. Pasveer tips the effort over the bar. Corner ball.

Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 20:38

Ajax attack

64. Struijk with a block from a low shot. Leeds being pushed right into their own box at the moment. Ayling with a second block before Meslier saves from Timber.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Amsterdam