LiveAjax 4-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Whites well beaten as Amsterdam friendly double-header comes to close
Leeds United take on Dutch giants Ajax this evening in a second friendly of the day at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
The Whites have made a flying visit to the Netherlands as part of the club's final preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.
A Leeds XI - watched by head coach Marcelo Bielsa and owner Andrea Radrizzani - took on Ajax's youngsters at the De Toekomst training complex this afternoon.
United fell to a 3-1 defeat against their hosts earlier today and will now face the senior side this evening with kick-off set for 7.15pm UK time.
You can follow all the latest from Amsterdam right here below throughout the pre-season friendly:
Ajax v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 21:04
- Leeds United travel to face Dutch giants Ajax
- The Whites made the trip to the Netherlands for a double-header
- A United XI lost to Ajax’s youngsters this afternoon 3-1
- Bielsa’s first team take on the senior side tonight
- Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena is at 7.15pm UK time
- FULL-TIME RESULT: Ajax 4-0 Leeds United
FULL-TIME
FT - Ajax 4-0 Leeds United
Ajax chance
90. Into the final minute. Jensen flashes a shot wide and that should be that.
Leeds chance
87. Dallas wins the ball high up the pitch as Ajax gift it to him. He lifts a cross to Bamford - who is all alone - but he can’t work a header on goal. It’s wide. Time running down.
Ajax get a fourth
85. More disappointing play from Leeds. Lose the ball in their own half and it all goes wrong. Danilo gathers, runs and shoots low into the goal.
GOAL AJAX
4-0
Ajax attack
81. Jensen unleashes a shot from outside the box. It worries Meslier for a second as he scrambles to his right but it flies the wrong side of the post.
Shackleton off
80. Jenkins off for Shack. Didn’t look good - managed to get to his feet but in clear discomfort. Straight down the tunnel.
Shackleton down
77. Huge clash of heads near the dugout. Shackleton has come off worse. He’s down on the floor and getting treatment.
Ajax handball shout
75. A shot is hit at Dallas. It strikes hit arm but it’s well into his body and the ref waves play on. Roberts then wins a free-kick to relieve more pressure.
Leeds attack
73. McCarron runs forward. He finds Roberts to his left. The forward tries to lift a ball into Bamford but it’s blocked at the vital moment.
Meslier saves
72. Ajax toying with Leeds a little there. United try to defend an attack down the left that is eventually worked into the box. Danilo shoots but it’s tame and straight at Meslier.
Leeds changes
68. Rodrigo off for Roberts. McCarron on for Klich.
Leeds attack
67. Corner ball taken. Leeds win another. United take it short and Harrison delivers but Struijk can’t work his header on target. Goal-kick.
LEEDS CHANCE
66. Dallas carries the ball to the edge of the box and shoots. Pasveer tips the effort over the bar. Corner ball.
Ajax attack
64. Struijk with a block from a low shot. Leeds being pushed right into their own box at the moment. Ayling with a second block before Meslier saves from Timber.