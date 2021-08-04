Ajax's home ground the Johan Cruyff Arena. Pic: Getty

The Whites have made a flying visit to the Netherlands as part of the club's final preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

A Leeds XI - watched by head coach Marcelo Bielsa and owner Andrea Radrizzani - took on Ajax's youngsters at the De Toekomst training complex this afternoon.

United fell to a 3-1 defeat against their hosts earlier today and will now face the senior side this evening with kick-off set for 7.15pm UK time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...