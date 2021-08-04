Ajax 3-1 Leeds United XI - recap: Whites fall to opening friendly defeat in Amsterdam
Leeds United are playing Ajax twice today in a friendly double-header over in the Netherlands.
The first match will take place at the famous De Toekomst training complex - Ajax's training ground - while the second is being held at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this evening in Amsterdam.
Kick-off this afternoon is set for 1pm while the following game tonight is a 7.15pm start UK time. We'll bring you live updates and coverage of the Whites opening action against the Dutch giants below.
Follow all the latest right here:
Ajax v Leeds United XI - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 13:08
- LIVE SCORE: Ajax 3-1 Leeds United (second half)
Good afternoon!
We’ll bring you live coverage right here from the first of today’s two friendlies against Ajax for the Whites squad.
Stay tuned as we await team news!
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
AJAX TEAM NEWS
Leeds United name strong first XI
Leeds United XI: Van Den Huevel, Drameh, Cooper, Kenneh, Forshaw, Moore, Phillips, Costa, Poveda, Greenwood, Roberts.
Subs: Christy, McCarron, Miller, Jenkins, Summerville, Allen, Dean.
Team news in full
A mix of youth an experience
A strong first XI named for Leeds United this afternoon as Mark Jackson takes charge.
Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips come in for their first competitive minutes of pre-season while there are starts for the likes of Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts.
There’s also a starting spot for youngster Kris Moore in what is a mixed opening line up to the Ajax friendly double-header today.
Kick-off coming up
Well then... this should be an interesting watch this afternoon with a number of first teamers involved in the opening friendly at Ajax’s training ground.
Kick-off is at 1pm and we’ll have live updates right here throughout the game. Stay tuned...
Looks like a nice day in Amsterdam
Bielsa spotted
As expected, Marcelo Bielsa is watching on this afternoon from the stands alongside a number of his coaching staff.
This should be a good test for Leeds United’s first XI against Ajax.
We’re just awaiting the teams to appear fromt he tunnel.
Leeds United out first
Leeds are in their new away kit this afternoon - looks tasty it has to be said.
Ajax out next
Pre-match duties to come and then we’ll have live updates for you right here.
1. And we’re underway in Amsterdam. Kalvin has the number eight on this afternoon which suggest he’ll play a little further forward.
Leeds on the ball
3. United trying to get the ball down and play. Kenneh with a stray pass which goes out of play. Roberts leading the line with Greenwood and Phillips as a 10 and 8 behind, it seems. Forshaw playing as the 4.
Leeds attack
4. A nice little move from Leeds - the first of the afternoon. Greenwood bursts through and Cooper tries to find him with a pass in behind but it’s a little overhit.
LEEDS CHANCE
5. Cooper makes a run down the left and stands up a lovely ball to the back post. Roberts tries to volley on the full and a defender blocks behind. Corner ball.