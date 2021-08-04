LiveAjax 0-0 Leeds United XI - LIVE BLOG: First half updates as Marcelo Bielsa names strong XI for earlier friendly
Leeds United are playing Ajax twice today in a friendly double-header over in the Netherlands.
The first match will take place at the famous De Toekomst training complex - Ajax's training ground - while the second is being held at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this evening in Amsterdam.
Kick-off this afternoon is set for 1pm while the following game tonight is a 7.15pm start UK time. We'll bring you live updates and coverage of the Whites opening action against the Dutch giants below.
Ajax v Leeds United XI - LIVE BLOG
- The Whites are facing Ajax in a friendly double-header
- United take on a the Dutch giants at 1pm and then at 7.15pm
- The first game is at Ajax’s training ground, the second is at the Johan Cruyff Arena
Looks like a nice day in Amsterdam
Kick-off coming up
Well then... this should be an interesting watch this afternoon with a number of first teamers involved in the opening friendly at Ajax’s training ground.
Kick-off is at 1pm and we’ll have live updates right here throughout the game. Stay tuned...
A mix of youth an experience
A strong first XI named for Leeds United this afternoon as Mark Jackson takes charge.
Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips come in for their first competitive minutes of pre-season while there are starts for the likes of Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts.
There’s also a starting spot for youngster Kris Moore in what is a mixed opening line up to the Ajax friendly double-header today.
Team news in full
Leeds United name strong first XI
Leeds United XI: Van Den Huevel, Drameh, Cooper, Kenneh, Forshaw, Moore, Phillips, Costa, Poveda, Greenwood, Roberts.
Subs: Christy, McCarron, Miller, Jenkins, Summerville, Allen, Dean.
AJAX TEAM NEWS
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Good afternoon!
We’ll bring you live coverage right here from the first of today’s two friendlies against Ajax for the Whites squad.
Stay tuned as we await team news!