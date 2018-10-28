Aitor Karanka gives verdict on Leeds United's controversial leveller against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka says Kemar Roofe's use of an arm in the late leveller for Leeds United was "clear" to see in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the Championship.

Roofe, who later admitted the ball struck his arm, appeared to turn home a Mateusz Klich shot illegally in the 82nd minute to earn a point for the Whites.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

After furious protests from Forest referee Geoff Eltringham consulted his fellow match officials but ruled the goal to stand which cancelled out a Jack Robinson opener in the 11th minute.

Karanka told his post-match press conference: “We were lucky the cameras were here and everyone could see.

“Anyone at home or in the stadium watching the game could see what happened because it was clear.

“Robbed is a strong word to say. In games like today it’s better to be proud of the players. We played really well against a very good team in a very good atmosphere.

“They are having an amazing season and are playing really well. They have a very experienced manager so it’s not a surprise for me at all.

“Today we were very organised and committed.”